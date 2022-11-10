1975

A Boy and His Dog

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1975

Studio

LQ/JAF

Set in the year 2024 in post-apocalyptic America, 18-year old Vic and his telepathic dog Blood are scavengers in the desolate wilderness ravaged by World War 4, where survivors must battle for food, shelter, and sexual companionship in the desert-like wasteland. Vic and Blood eke out a meager existence, foraging for food and fighting gangs of cutthroats.

Cast

Don JohnsonVic
Susanne BentonQuilla June Holmes
Jason RobardsLou Craddock
Tim McIntireBlood (Voice)
Alvy MooreDr. Moore
Helene WinstonMez Smith

