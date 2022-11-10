A Boy and His Dog

Set in the year 2024 in post-apocalyptic America, 18-year old Vic and his telepathic dog Blood are scavengers in the desolate wilderness ravaged by World War 4, where survivors must battle for food, shelter, and sexual companionship in the desert-like wasteland. Vic and Blood eke out a meager existence, foraging for food and fighting gangs of cutthroats.
|Don Johnson
|Vic
|Susanne Benton
|Quilla June Holmes
|Jason Robards
|Lou Craddock
|Tim McIntire
|Blood (Voice)
|Alvy Moore
|Dr. Moore
|Helene Winston
|Mez Smith
View Full Cast >