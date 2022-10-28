Not Available

A Brand New Life

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gloria Films

Young Jinhee is taken by her father to an orphanage near Seoul. He leaves her there never to return, and she struggles to come to grips with her fate. Jinhee desperately believes her father will come back for her and take her on a trip. The film is based on the experiences of the director, an ethnic Korean who was adopted by a French couple in the 1970s.

Cast

Park Do-YeonSookhee
Ko Ah-SungYe-shin
Park Myung-Shinnanny
Sol Kyung-GuJinhee's father
Moon Sung-keunDoctor
Jung Ye-jinSister Park

View Full Cast >

Images