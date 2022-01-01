1991

A Brief History of Time

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 30th, 1991

Studio

Anglia Television

A documentary film based on the life of scientist Steven Hawking. The film explores the intimate life of Steven Hawking through him, his friends and his family, as he goes through school, is diagnosed with a degenerative disease, and discovers revolutionary theories about time, black holes, and the origin of the universe. A visually interesting and at times funny film about a extraordinary life.

Cast

Stephen HawkingHimself
Isobel HawkingHerself
Janet HumphreyHerself - Stephen Hawking's Aunt
Mary HawkingHerself - Stephen Hawking's Sister

