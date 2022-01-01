A Brief History of Time

A documentary film based on the life of scientist Steven Hawking. The film explores the intimate life of Steven Hawking through him, his friends and his family, as he goes through school, is diagnosed with a degenerative disease, and discovers revolutionary theories about time, black holes, and the origin of the universe. A visually interesting and at times funny film about a extraordinary life.
|Stephen Hawking
|Himself
|Isobel Hawking
|Herself
|Janet Humphrey
|Herself - Stephen Hawking's Aunt
|Mary Hawking
|Herself - Stephen Hawking's Sister
