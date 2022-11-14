A Brother's Honor

Not Available

3 brothers are reunited after their grandfather suffers a heart attack. The Granger men, Jace, Caden and Dalton promise their dying grandfather that they will work together to save the family's failing business, Granger Aeronautics. The we brothers also find themselves banding together to find out who really killed their mother and subsequently, free their father, Sheppard who is serving a 30 year prison sentence for her murder. Family secrets, business mismanagement, intrigue and a little romance help to make this a great story.