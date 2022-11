Not Available

A gaggle of nighttime fire performers are glimpsed with musical precision. Their bodies multiply in superimposition, then dissolve back into the illusion of a single identity, before shattering again into light odes. The whole thing was shot on a single bravura roll of super 8 film, no editing required for these perfectly made pictures. The coda returns us to the city, where a demented traffic crawls across a city newly remade.