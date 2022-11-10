A Certain Justice

After returning home from a traumatic tour of duty in Iraq, John finds himself struggling with PTSD. What little peace he had managed to build around him is shattered one fateful day when he rescues a local call girl from a group of violent Aryan Brotherhood pimps. Having killed several of the high-ranking brotherhood during the rescue, John and his family are now the prime targets of Hollis, the ruthless criminal leader of the group.
|Dolph Lundgren
|Hollis
|Cung Le
|John
|Vinnie Jones
|Bennett
|Gianni Capaldi
|Vin
|Briana Evigan
|Tanya
|James C. Burns
|Sgt. Terry Mitchell
View Full Cast >