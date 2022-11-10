Not Available

A Certain Justice

  • Action
  • Drama

Hollywood Media Bridge

After returning home from a traumatic tour of duty in Iraq, John finds himself struggling with PTSD. What little peace he had managed to build around him is shattered one fateful day when he rescues a local call girl from a group of violent Aryan Brotherhood pimps. Having killed several of the high-ranking brotherhood during the rescue, John and his family are now the prime targets of Hollis, the ruthless criminal leader of the group.

Cast

Dolph LundgrenHollis
Cung LeJohn
Vinnie JonesBennett
Gianni CapaldiVin
Briana EviganTanya
James C. BurnsSgt. Terry Mitchell

