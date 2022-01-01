1994

A Change of Place

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 1994

Studio

CTV

Kim Jameson is a university professor while Kate Jameson - also known as Dominique, Kim’s twin sister - is a troubled model working in Paris. Kate is a drunk, in desperate need of rehabilitation. Kim checks her twin sister into a rehab center, agreeing to fill in for Dominique during her absence, but by doing so takes on more than she bargained for.

Cast

Rick SpringfieldPhilip
Geordie JohnsonJacques
Stephanie BeachamMarie
Ian RichardsonHenri Chambertin
Viktoria KerekesJacqueline
Kathleen GatiMimi

View Full Cast >

Images