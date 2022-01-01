A Change of Place

Kim Jameson is a university professor while Kate Jameson - also known as Dominique, Kim’s twin sister - is a troubled model working in Paris. Kate is a drunk, in desperate need of rehabilitation. Kim checks her twin sister into a rehab center, agreeing to fill in for Dominique during her absence, but by doing so takes on more than she bargained for.
|Rick Springfield
|Philip
|Geordie Johnson
|Jacques
|Stephanie Beacham
|Marie
|Ian Richardson
|Henri Chambertin
|Viktoria Kerekes
|Jacqueline
|Kathleen Gati
|Mimi
View Full Cast >