A Charlie Brown Christmas

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

United Feature Syndicate (UFS)

When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees amongst everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but is a frustrating struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, he needs Linus' help to learn the meaning of Christmas.

Cast

Chris DoranSchroeder / Shermy (voice)
Sally DryerViolet (voice)
Bill MelendezSnoopy (voice)
Karen MendelsonPatty (voice)
Geoffrey OrnsteinPig-Pen (voice)
Peter RobbinsCharlie Brown (voice)

