Not Available

A Christmas Carrols DEAD

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    If you like Action Thrills and Drama, oh boy did you come to the right place? This movie is about a creepy killer that takes a carroler into his house. Will the policeman get him?! You'll just have to watch! Rating: R For violence, content, and killing. Please enjoy this Motion Picture, it's excellent. Here are a few quotes that are reviews: "Wow, this was my favorite movie ever! Yes, EVER." -Magazine that wished to remain Unamious "DRAMA, ACTION, THRILLER, this movie has it all!" -Unominous "Acting-Brilliant, Writing-Brilliants, Etc." -Hollywood Star who is Unaminous MERRY CHRISTMAS!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images