A Christmas Detour

2015

With Christmas only a few days away, Paige Summerland, a Los Angeles magazine writer specializing in relationship advice, boards an eastbound flight to spend the holiday with her fiancé, Jack, meet his parents for the first time and plan her upcoming “dream wedding.” Paige’s enthusiasm turns to panic when a massive snowstorm detours her flight and she meets - and locks horns with - Dylan, a cynical bar manager who has lost his faith in love. When it looks like all hope of arriving in New York for Christmas is lost, Dylan surprises Paige by renting an SUV and offering her a ride. Reluctantly, Paige braves the snowy road trip with Dylan, joined by Frank and Maxine Harper, an older couple whose 20-year marriage has lost its spark. Along the journey, feelings start to develop between Paige and Dylan. Now, as the young bride-to-be scrambles to make it to New York for Christmas, she begins to wonder if she’s marrying the right man and just might learn a surprising lesson about love.