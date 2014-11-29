A Christmas Mystery

While searching through her late mothers attic, Rebecca uncovers sealed cards from a mysterious suitor that had been addressed to her widowed Mom over the past 12 Christmases. As she begins to wonder the identity of man, Rebecca hires a handsome, yet mysterious, detective to help solve the mystery behind the letters.
|Esmé Bianco
|Rebecca Clark
|Ryan Bittle
|Andrew Steele
|John Ratzenberger
|Logan Walker
|John Colton
|James Clark
|Anne Leighton
|Catherine Clark
|Kristen Miller
|Mary Walker
