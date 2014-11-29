2014

A Christmas Mystery

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 29th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

While searching through her late mothers attic, Rebecca uncovers sealed cards from a mysterious suitor that had been addressed to her widowed Mom over the past 12 Christmases. As she begins to wonder the identity of man, Rebecca hires a handsome, yet mysterious, detective to help solve the mystery behind the letters.

Cast

Esmé BiancoRebecca Clark
Ryan BittleAndrew Steele
John RatzenbergerLogan Walker
John ColtonJames Clark
Anne LeightonCatherine Clark
Kristen MillerMary Walker

Images