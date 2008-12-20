A Christmas Proposal

Two lawyers dueling over a proposal to turn a quaint mountain town into a ski resort discover they are former childhood sweethearts. Lisa is fighting to protect the hamlet, big city attorney Rick represents the developer who wants to plow it under. But when a car accident forces Rick to stick around, the small town, and his former beloved, begin to work their magic on him.
|David O'Donnell
|Rick
|Tom Arnold
|Malone
|Sarah Thompson
|Regan
|Patty McCormack
|Maggie
|John Colton
|Harry
|Timothy Oman
|Wayne
