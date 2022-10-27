Not Available

A Christmas Reunion

A Madison Avenue executive, Amy, discovers an unusual Christmas surprise when she inherits her Aunt’s hometown bakery. The real surprise comes when she learns the other half of the bakery was left to her long-ago boyfriend, Jack. Unresolved personal issues resurface between them, as the exes return home to co-manage the store, along with its traditional holiday cookie bake-off.

Denise RichardsAmy Stone
Patrick MuldoonJack Evans
Jake BuseyDylan Carruthers
Catherine HicksAunt Linda
Parker StevensonDon Dupree
