A Christmas Reunion

A Madison Avenue executive, Amy, discovers an unusual Christmas surprise when she inherits her Aunt’s hometown bakery. The real surprise comes when she learns the other half of the bakery was left to her long-ago boyfriend, Jack. Unresolved personal issues resurface between them, as the exes return home to co-manage the store, along with its traditional holiday cookie bake-off.
|Denise Richards
|Amy Stone
|Patrick Muldoon
|Jack Evans
|Jake Busey
|Dylan Carruthers
|Catherine Hicks
|Aunt Linda
|Parker Stevenson
|Don Dupree
|Patricia De Leon
