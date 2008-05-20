A Christmas Tale

When their regal matriarch falls ill, the troubled Vuillard family come together for a hesitant Christmastime reunion. Among them is rebellious ne'er-do-well Henri and the uptight Elizabeth. Together under the same roof for the first time in many years, their intricate, long denied resentments and yearnings emerge again.
|Anne Consigny
|Elizabeth, their oldest child
|Jean-Paul Roussillon
|Abel, Junon's husband
|Mathieu Amalric
|Henri, their middle child
|Julian Bonfiglio
|Paull, Elizabeth and Claude's son
|Émile Berling
|Paull, Elizabeth and Claude's son
|Melvil Poupaud
|Ivan, their youngest child
