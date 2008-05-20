2008

A Christmas Tale

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Release Date

May 20th, 2008

Studio

Why Not Productions

When their regal matriarch falls ill, the troubled Vuillard family come together for a hesitant Christmastime reunion. Among them is rebellious ne'er-do-well Henri and the uptight Elizabeth. Together under the same roof for the first time in many years, their intricate, long denied resentments and yearnings emerge again.

Cast

Anne ConsignyElizabeth, their oldest child
Jean-Paul RoussillonAbel, Junon's husband
Mathieu AmalricHenri, their middle child
Julian BonfiglioPaull, Elizabeth and Claude's son
Émile BerlingPaull, Elizabeth and Claude's son
Melvil PoupaudIvan, their youngest child

