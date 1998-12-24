A Civil Action

Jan Schlickmann is a cynical lawyer who goes out to "get rid of" a case, only to find out it is potentially worth millions. The case becomes his obsession, to the extent that he is willing to give up everything - including his career and his clients' goals, in order to continue the case against all odds.
|Robert Duvall
|Jerome Facher
|Tony Shalhoub
|Kevin Conway
|William H. Macy
|James Gordon
|Zeljko Ivanek
|Bill Crowley
|Bruce Norris
|William Cheeseman
|John Lithgow
|Judge Walter J. Skinner
