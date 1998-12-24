1998

A Civil Action

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 1998

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Jan Schlickmann is a cynical lawyer who goes out to "get rid of" a case, only to find out it is potentially worth millions. The case becomes his obsession, to the extent that he is willing to give up everything - including his career and his clients' goals, in order to continue the case against all odds.

Cast

Robert DuvallJerome Facher
Tony ShalhoubKevin Conway
William H. MacyJames Gordon
Zeljko IvanekBill Crowley
Bruce NorrisWilliam Cheeseman
John LithgowJudge Walter J. Skinner

