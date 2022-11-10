Not Available

A Conspiracy of Faith

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Det Danske Filminstitut

An old note is found in a bottle in Scotland which has travelled very long across the ocean a long time ago. The note is hard to decipher, but when the danish investigater from Section Q gets it, the odd personalities within the section gets a new angle on it and tries to unviele yet another old and diabolic case eventhough the lead is cold.

Cast

Fares FaresAssad
Søren PilmarkMarcus Jacobsen
Johanne Louise SchmidtRose Knudsen
Jakob OftebroPasgård
Pål Sverre Valheim HagenJohannes
Lotte AndersenMia

