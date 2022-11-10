A Conspiracy of Faith

An old note is found in a bottle in Scotland which has travelled very long across the ocean a long time ago. The note is hard to decipher, but when the danish investigater from Section Q gets it, the odd personalities within the section gets a new angle on it and tries to unviele yet another old and diabolic case eventhough the lead is cold.
|Fares Fares
|Assad
|Søren Pilmark
|Marcus Jacobsen
|Johanne Louise Schmidt
|Rose Knudsen
|Jakob Oftebro
|Pasgård
|Pål Sverre Valheim Hagen
|Johannes
|Lotte Andersen
|Mia
