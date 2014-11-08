A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Two longtime rivals and elementary school teachers duke it out during the holidays in a Christmas cookie bake-off, but their real feud ignites over a shared interest in a handsome single dad. With both determined to win the prize and the romance, their competitiveness could jeopardize what matters most this Christmas season.
|Erin Krakow
|Christie Reynolds
|Alan Thicke
|Chef Krueger
|David Haydn-Jones
|James
|Miranda Frigon
|Penny Miller
|Laura Soltis
|Bev Reynolds
|Genea Charpentier
|Lily
