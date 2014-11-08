2014

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

November 8th, 2014

Two longtime rivals and elementary school teachers duke it out during the holidays in a Christmas cookie bake-off, but their real feud ignites over a shared interest in a handsome single dad. With both determined to win the prize and the romance, their competitiveness could jeopardize what matters most this Christmas season.

Cast

Erin KrakowChristie Reynolds
Alan ThickeChef Krueger
David Haydn-JonesJames
Miranda FrigonPenny Miller
Laura SoltisBev Reynolds
Genea CharpentierLily

