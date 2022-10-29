A Country without Ears

Not Available

Naga (Teuku Rifnu Wikana), masseur, asks doctor Sangkakala (Landung Simatupang) to damage his eardrums so that he no longer hears painful voices. Meanwhile there is a big conspiracy conducted by Partai Amal Syurga (Heaven Charity Party). The party chairman, Ustad Etawa (Lukman Sardi), in cooperation with the importer of sheep meat, tries to manipulate the state money to benefit his party. And Partai Martobat (Repentance Party) is the bearer of political legitimacy in the country. Piton’s (Ray Sahetapy) great ambition is to be president. For that he is trying to get as much money by using his influence in parliament, assisted by Joki Ringkik, party colleague, who desperately convincing Python to advance to the next presidential election. Pythons also uses Tikis Queenta (Kelly Tandiono), lobbyist, who can get into all lines of parliament and party people.