A Dangerous Arrangement

In a secluded cove in Malta, a beautiful young woman tries to drown herself. Her name is Ellen, a night club employee who just days before trying to end her life was drifting through each day uneventfully, spending most of her time at work and with her hard-partying boyfriend and lovable, yet incompetent roommates. But when Ellen meets Amy and Carrie, everything changes…all of their lives spin out of control thanks to one drug-fuelled night of partying and Amy’s overdose. Unfortunately, for Ellen and her friends Amy’s father is as vengeful as he is doting and will stop at nothing to make them pay, including murder.