A Dangerous Woman

Amblin Entertainment

Martha Horgan is a withdrawn, mentally disabled woman who lives with her aunt, Frances. One of Martha's unusual traits is that she doesn't lie, a quality that leads to her getting fired from a dry-cleaning shop thanks to the actions of the shifty Getso. Conflict seems to follow Martha, since she also becomes romantically involved with local fix-it man, Mackey, who is sleeping with Frances as well.

Debra WingerMartha Horgan
Gabriel ByrneMackey
Barbara HersheyFrances Beechum
Laurie MetcalfAnita Bell
Maggie GyllenhaalPatsy Bell
John TerrySteve Bell

