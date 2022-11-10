A Dangerous Woman

Martha Horgan is a withdrawn, mentally disabled woman who lives with her aunt, Frances. One of Martha's unusual traits is that she doesn't lie, a quality that leads to her getting fired from a dry-cleaning shop thanks to the actions of the shifty Getso. Conflict seems to follow Martha, since she also becomes romantically involved with local fix-it man, Mackey, who is sleeping with Frances as well.
|Debra Winger
|Martha Horgan
|Gabriel Byrne
|Mackey
|Barbara Hershey
|Frances Beechum
|Laurie Metcalf
|Anita Bell
|Maggie Gyllenhaal
|Patsy Bell
|John Terry
|Steve Bell
