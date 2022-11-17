A Daughter's Ordeal

Not Available

Hope has always been close to her daughter Lacy. But since her divorce from her husband, Hope has been worried about Lacy, who is struggling to cope. So Hope is excited when Lacy brings home a new friend, Cassie, whose parents recently divorced as well. Lacy and Cassie quickly become the best of friends. But when Cassie begins to drive a wedge between Lacy and her mother, Hope beings to wonder if Cassie is the godsend she first imagined.