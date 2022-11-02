Not Available

A Day Without a Mexican

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

One morning, California wakes up to find that one-third of its population -- the Hispanic third -- has disappeared. A strange pink fog envelops the state, and communication outside its boundaries is completely cut off. The economic, political and social implications of this disaster threaten California's way of life, and for a group of disparate people (all white, except for one Latina), the cracks in their private lives are forced wide open.

Cast

Frankie J. AllisonOfficer Carr
Caroline AaronAunt Gigi
Tony AbatemarcoTalk Show Host
Eduardo PalomoRoberto Quintana

View Full Cast >

Images