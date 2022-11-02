A Day Without a Mexican

One morning, California wakes up to find that one-third of its population -- the Hispanic third -- has disappeared. A strange pink fog envelops the state, and communication outside its boundaries is completely cut off. The economic, political and social implications of this disaster threaten California's way of life, and for a group of disparate people (all white, except for one Latina), the cracks in their private lives are forced wide open.
|Frankie J. Allison
|Officer Carr
|Caroline Aaron
|Aunt Gigi
|Tony Abatemarco
|Talk Show Host
|Eduardo Palomo
|Roberto Quintana
View Full Cast >