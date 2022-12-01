A Decade of Delain - Live at Paradiso

Not Available

Delain 10th Anniversary Show and Live 1. Intro (The Monarch) 2. Hands of Gold (featuring Alissa White-Gluz) 3. Suckerpunch 4. The Glory and the Scum 5. Get the Devil Out of Me 6. Army of Dolls 7. The Hurricane 8. April Rain 9. Where Is The Blood (featuring Burton C. Bell) 10. Here Come the Vultures 11. Fire With Fire 12. The Tragedy of the Commons (featuring Alissa White-Gluz) 13. Danse Macabre 14. Sleepwalkers Dream (featuring Rob van der Loo, Sander Zoer, and Guus Eikens) 15. Your Body is a Battleground (featuring Marco Hietala – video) 16. Stay Forever 17. See Me In Shadow (featuring Liv Kristine and Elianne Anemaat) 18. The Gathering 19. Pristine (featuring George Oosthoek) 20. Mother Machine 21. Sing to Me (featuring Marco Hietala – video) 22. Don’t Let Go 23. We Are the Others DVD/Blu-Ray Bonus Content: 1. We Are the Others – A Decade of Delain documentary 2. “We Are the Others” – live at Masters of Rock 2015 3. “Suckerpunch” official music video