A Demon for Trouble

  • Action
  • Romance
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dyer is buying ranches and then retrieving his check by having his gang kill the owner. Bob Worth arrives just as Buck Morton is killed and gets blamed for the murder. Fleeing from the Sheriff, Bob teams up with the Mexican outlaw Golinda. Having seen Dyer pay off his men, he has a plan to trap him and Golinda is just the man he needs to make it work.

Cast

Bob SteeleBob Worth
Gloria SheaLita Morton
Carmen LarouxMaya
Lafe McKeeSheriff
Perry MurdockHenchman
Blackie WhitefordHenchman Blackie

