A Demon for Trouble

Dyer is buying ranches and then retrieving his check by having his gang kill the owner. Bob Worth arrives just as Buck Morton is killed and gets blamed for the murder. Fleeing from the Sheriff, Bob teams up with the Mexican outlaw Golinda. Having seen Dyer pay off his men, he has a plan to trap him and Golinda is just the man he needs to make it work.
|Bob Steele
|Bob Worth
|Gloria Shea
|Lita Morton
|Carmen Laroux
|Maya
|Lafe McKee
|Sheriff
|Perry Murdock
|Henchman
|Blackie Whiteford
|Henchman Blackie
View Full Cast >