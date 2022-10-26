Not Available

A Dirty Carnival

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Sidus

Byung-du is a 29-year-old career criminal, working for the middle-rank enforcer Sang-chul. Burdened with a terminally ill mother and taking care of younger siblings, Byung-du is feeling financial pressure as a substitute patriarch. When the big boss President Hwang is cornered by a corrupt prosecutor, Byung-du volunteers for a whack job and wins the big man's trust.

Jo In-sungByung-doo Kim
Cheon Ho-JinPresident Hwang
Lee Bo-youngHyun-Joo
Namgoong MinMin-ho
Yoon Je-moonSang-cheol
Lee Hyun-wooyoung Min-ho

