A Dirty Carnival

Byung-du is a 29-year-old career criminal, working for the middle-rank enforcer Sang-chul. Burdened with a terminally ill mother and taking care of younger siblings, Byung-du is feeling financial pressure as a substitute patriarch. When the big boss President Hwang is cornered by a corrupt prosecutor, Byung-du volunteers for a whack job and wins the big man's trust.
|Jo In-sung
|Byung-doo Kim
|Cheon Ho-Jin
|President Hwang
|Lee Bo-young
|Hyun-Joo
|Namgoong Min
|Min-ho
|Yoon Je-moon
|Sang-cheol
|Lee Hyun-woo
|young Min-ho
