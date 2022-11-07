1978

A Distant Thunder

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 23rd, 1978

Studio

Not Available

Patty is lying awake one night in a church basement, distraught and scared. She is to be executed the next morning for refusing to take the Mark of the Beast. Patty knows what lies ahead if she takes the mark but can still not believe in Christ.When those around her try to comfort her and encourage her to accept the Lord, she lashes out at them

Cast

Sally JohnsonWenda Johnson
Sandy ChristenSandy Stevens
Thom RachfordJerry Bradford
Maryann RachfordDiane Bradford
Heidi VaughnWoman with baby at hospital
Patty DunningPatty Myers

View Full Cast >

Images