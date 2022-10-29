A Distant Trumpet

In 1883, US Cavalry lieutenant Matthew Hazard, newly graduated from West Point, is assigned to isolated Fort Delivery on the Mexican border of Arizona, where he meets commanding officer Teddy Mainwarring's wife Kitty, whom he later rescues from an Indian attack.
|Suzanne Pleshette
|Mrs. Kitty Mainwarring
|Diane McBain
|Laura Frelief
|James Gregory
|Maj. Gen. Alexander Upton Quaint
|William Reynolds
|1st Lt. Teddy Mainwarring
|Claude Akins
|Seely Jones
|Kent Smith
|Secretary of War
