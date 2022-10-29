1964

A Distant Trumpet

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 26th, 1964

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

In 1883, US Cavalry lieutenant Matthew Hazard, newly graduated from West Point, is assigned to isolated Fort Delivery on the Mexican border of Arizona, where he meets commanding officer Teddy Mainwarring's wife Kitty, whom he later rescues from an Indian attack.

Cast

Suzanne PleshetteMrs. Kitty Mainwarring
Diane McBainLaura Frelief
James GregoryMaj. Gen. Alexander Upton Quaint
William Reynolds1st Lt. Teddy Mainwarring
Claude AkinsSeely Jones
Kent SmithSecretary of War

