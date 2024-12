Not Available

After communicating with devious Emrick the Wizard in a dream, King Bedwyr asks his favorite wee dragons, Boil and Cai, to bury the hatchet with the Wee Kingdoms longstanding enemy, Durwyn the dragon, and invite him to their upcoming wee holiday thanksgiving celebration! Little do the wees knows, Durwyn has his own evil plans! Join the Wee Dragons for a Thanksgiving feast of fun and adventure!