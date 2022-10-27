A Dynamite Family

Four stepbrothers are having a hard time getting along as a family. 15 years after their parents’ second wedding, the four unexpectedly head home and reunite by an urgent call from their youngest stepsister, born between the remarried parents. Although their rivalry escalates, the four brothers come to a momentary truce to put their hearts together and find their missing parents.
|Yoon Sang-hyun
|Soo-kyo
|Hwang Chansung
|Soo-geun
|Lee Kwang-Soo
|Constable Park
|Song Sae-byeok
|Dong-soo
|Lee Ji-Yeon
|Teacher Hong
|Seong Byeong-sook
|Mother
