A Dynamite Family

  • Thriller
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

Four stepbrothers are having a hard time getting along as a family. 15 years after their parents’ second wedding, the four unexpectedly head home and reunite by an urgent call from their youngest stepsister, born between the remarried parents. Although their rivalry escalates, the four brothers come to a momentary truce to put their hearts together and find their missing parents.

Cast

Yoon Sang-hyunSoo-kyo
Hwang ChansungSoo-geun
Lee Kwang-SooConstable Park
Song Sae-byeokDong-soo
Lee Ji-YeonTeacher Hong
Seong Byeong-sookMother

