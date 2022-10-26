A Far Off Place

Thrown together under incredible circumstances, two strangers must discover courage and strength when they begin a journey across the treacherous African desert! Equipped only with their wits and the expertise of a native bushman who befriends them, they are determined to triumph over impossible odds and reach their destination. But along the way, the trio face a primitive desert wilderness.
|Reese Witherspoon
|Nonnie Parker
|Ethan Embry
|Harry Winslow
|Jack Thompson
|John Ricketts
|Robert John Burke
|Paul Parker
|Patricia Kalember
|Elizabeth Parker
|Daniel Gerroll
|John Winslow
