A Far Off Place

  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Thrown together under incredible circumstances, two strangers must discover courage and strength when they begin a journey across the treacherous African desert! Equipped only with their wits and the expertise of a native bushman who befriends them, they are determined to triumph over impossible odds and reach their destination. But along the way, the trio face a primitive desert wilderness.

Cast

Reese WitherspoonNonnie Parker
Ethan EmbryHarry Winslow
Jack ThompsonJohn Ricketts
Robert John BurkePaul Parker
Patricia KalemberElizabeth Parker
Daniel GerrollJohn Winslow

