A Farewell to Arms is a 1957 American drama film directed by Charles Vidor. The screenplay by Ben Hecht, based in part on a 1930 play by Laurence Stallings, was the second feature film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's 1929 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. It was the last film produced by David O. Selznick.
|Rock Hudson
|Lieutenant Frédéric Henry
|Jennifer Jones
|Catherine Barkley
|Vittorio De Sica
|Major Rinaldi
|Luigi Barzini
|le colonel de la cour martiale
|Georges Brehat
|Capitaine Bassi
|Oskar Homolka
|Dr Emerich
