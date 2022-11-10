1957

A Farewell to Arms

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 13th, 1957

Studio

Selznick International Pictures

A Farewell to Arms is a 1957 American drama film directed by Charles Vidor. The screenplay by Ben Hecht, based in part on a 1930 play by Laurence Stallings, was the second feature film adaptation of Ernest Hemingway's 1929 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. It was the last film produced by David O. Selznick.

Cast

Rock HudsonLieutenant Frédéric Henry
Jennifer JonesCatherine Barkley
Vittorio De SicaMajor Rinaldi
Luigi Barzinile colonel de la cour martiale
Georges BrehatCapitaine Bassi
Oskar HomolkaDr Emerich

Images