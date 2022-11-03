Not Available

A Father for Charlie

  • Drama
  • Western

Studio

Elkins Entertainment

Set in the heart of America in the 1930s. Walter Osgood (Louis Gosset Jr) is the only black man left in the town of High Lonesome that has been cleared by the overwhelming white supremacist beliefs. Having lost his entire family to them and not knowing where his young Son is or whether he is alive is what sets this movie apart from others

Cast

Louis Gossett, Jr.Walter Osgood
Joseph MazzelloCharlie
James GreeneSam - the banker
Don SwayzeReuben Cantwell
William LuckingArgus
Evan Rachel WoodTessa

