A Father for Charlie

Set in the heart of America in the 1930s. Walter Osgood (Louis Gosset Jr) is the only black man left in the town of High Lonesome that has been cleared by the overwhelming white supremacist beliefs. Having lost his entire family to them and not knowing where his young Son is or whether he is alive is what sets this movie apart from others
|Louis Gossett, Jr.
|Walter Osgood
|Joseph Mazzello
|Charlie
|James Greene
|Sam - the banker
|Don Swayze
|Reuben Cantwell
|William Lucking
|Argus
|Evan Rachel Wood
|Tessa
