A Fistful of Dollars

The Man With No Name enters the Mexican village of San Miguel in the midst of a power struggle among the three Rojo brothers and sheriff John Baxter. When a regiment of Mexican soldiers bearing gold intended to pay for new weapons is waylaid by the Rojo brothers, the stranger inserts himself into the middle of the long-simmering battle, selling false information to both sides for his own benefit.
|Clint Eastwood
|Joe
|Marianne Koch
|Marisol
|Wolfgang Lukschy
|John Baxter
|José Calvo
|Silvanito
|Gian Maria Volonté
|Ramón Rojo
|Sieghardt Rupp
|Esteban Rojo
