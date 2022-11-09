1967

A Fistful of Dollars

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 17th, 1967

Studio

Constantin Film

The Man With No Name enters the Mexican village of San Miguel in the midst of a power struggle among the three Rojo brothers and sheriff John Baxter. When a regiment of Mexican soldiers bearing gold intended to pay for new weapons is waylaid by the Rojo brothers, the stranger inserts himself into the middle of the long-simmering battle, selling false information to both sides for his own benefit.

Cast

Clint EastwoodJoe
Marianne KochMarisol
Wolfgang LukschyJohn Baxter
José CalvoSilvanito
Gian Maria VolontéRamón Rojo
Sieghardt RuppEsteban Rojo

