A Flame in My Heart

The film relates the painful ending of a love story binding an over-30-year-old woman and a North African, and the beginning and end of a relationship she also has with an “established” journalist. The stories illustrate the absolute claim of a woman who can understand love only in terms of life and death, an attitude that generally makes love appear dramatic, but at least burning and flickering, like the flame that glows in her heart.
|Jean-Yves Berteloot
|Le partenaire
|Benoît Régent
|Myriam Mézières
|Mercedes
