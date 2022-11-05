Not Available

A Flight of Hope

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A comedy narrating the adventures of ten Puerto Ricans looking for a better life. The film centers on an airplane trip to New York during 1960's. It relates in a comical, yet poignant manner, the array of reasons each of the passengers has for leaving Puerto Rico and the challenges they face as suggested by the interactions of the Anglo crew and the passengers.

Cast

José Luis (Chavito) MarreroFaustino Román
Teófilo TorresMateo
Gladys RodríguezDominga
Sunshine LogroñoBob "Berto" Barker
Adamari LópezMariana
José M. Umpierre

