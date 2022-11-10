Not Available

A Frozen Flower

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Opus Pictures

Under the dominance of Yuan Dynasty China, the king of Goryeo Dynasty Korea is pressured to produce a successor to the throne. Unable to make love to his queen because he is in love with his bodyguard, Hong Lim, the king asks the two of them to sleep together instead. This sexual contact formulates a forbidden love between Hong Lim and the Queen.

Cast

Joo Jin-MoKing
Song Ji-hyoQueen
Shim Ji-hoSeung-gi
Seo Young-jooyoung Han-baek
Hyun WooKing's man
Cho Jin-woongTae Ahn-gong

