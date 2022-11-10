A Frozen Flower

Under the dominance of Yuan Dynasty China, the king of Goryeo Dynasty Korea is pressured to produce a successor to the throne. Unable to make love to his queen because he is in love with his bodyguard, Hong Lim, the king asks the two of them to sleep together instead. This sexual contact formulates a forbidden love between Hong Lim and the Queen.
|Joo Jin-Mo
|King
|Song Ji-hyo
|Queen
|Shim Ji-ho
|Seung-gi
|Seo Young-joo
|young Han-baek
|Hyun Woo
|King's man
|Cho Jin-woong
|Tae Ahn-gong
View Full Cast >