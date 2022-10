Not Available

A student and chess lover Andrey Popov, while getting sick the night before a chess game with a chess world champion Karpov, falls asleep and is having a dream. In this dream, he finds himself in a kingdom ruled by chess figures and playing cards. Chess figures (who are in power) are in a state of sadness due to a misterious disease that struck their young prince. While Andrey attempts to help them, the cards are preparing a coup...