1963

A Gathering of Eagles

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 20th, 1963

Studio

Universal Pictures International (UPI)

Rock Hudson plays an Air Force Colonel who has just been re-assigned as a cold war B-52 commander who must shape up his men to pass a grueling inspection that the previous commander had failed, and had been fired for. He is also recently married, and as a tough commanding officer doing whatever he has to do to shape his men up, his wife sees a side to him that she hadn't seen before.

Cast

Rod TaylorCol. Hollis Farr
Mary PeachVictoria Caldwell
Barry SullivanCol. Bill Fowler
Kevin McCarthyGen. 'Happy Jack' Kirby
Henry SilvaCol. Joe Garcia
Louise FletcherMrs. Kemler

View Full Cast >

Images