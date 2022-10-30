A Gathering of Eagles

Rock Hudson plays an Air Force Colonel who has just been re-assigned as a cold war B-52 commander who must shape up his men to pass a grueling inspection that the previous commander had failed, and had been fired for. He is also recently married, and as a tough commanding officer doing whatever he has to do to shape his men up, his wife sees a side to him that she hadn't seen before.
|Rod Taylor
|Col. Hollis Farr
|Mary Peach
|Victoria Caldwell
|Barry Sullivan
|Col. Bill Fowler
|Kevin McCarthy
|Gen. 'Happy Jack' Kirby
|Henry Silva
|Col. Joe Garcia
|Louise Fletcher
|Mrs. Kemler
