1987

A Gathering of Old Men

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 9th, 1987

Studio

Bioskop Film

A regular day in a Louisiana sugarcane plantation changes course when a local white farmer is shot in self defense. A group of old, black men takes a courageous step by coming forward en masse to take responsibility for the killing of a white racist, whom one of their members has shot. As the sheriff confronts the suspects, the young plantation owner stands alone in her daring defense of this group of men, provoking racial tension that makes a compelling drama.

Cast

Richard WidmarkSheriff Mapes
Holly HunterCandy Marshall
Will PattonLou Dimes
Joe SenecaClatoo
Woody StrodeYank
Tiger Haynes

