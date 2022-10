Not Available

Do-Hee (Kim Sae-Ron) experiences family violence. Young-Nam (Bae Doo-Na) works as the head of police substation. She tries to protect Do-Hee from her violent stepfather Yong-Ha (Song Sae-Byeok). Though Do-Hee looks naive, she hides a secret. Young-Nam becomes involved in a case with her life at stake.