Hot on the heels of his breakthrough film Stella, Greek moviemaker Michael Cacoyanis came up with To Koritsi Me Ta Mara. Released worldwide as A Girl in Black, the film stars Ellie Lambetti as the title character. Because of her mother's loose reputation, Lambetti is considered "easy" by the male population of the tiny Greek island where she lives. She ultimately finds true love in the form of vacationer Dmitri Horn. The lovers' relationship is placed in sharp contrast with the cruelty and implicit degeneracy all around them. To Koritsi Me Ta Mara was screened at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival. ~ Hal Erickson, Rovi