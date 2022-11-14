A Golden Prison The Louvre

Not Available

Before this film no one else, including the French were ever permitted to film the Louvre. The priceless treasures and incomparable art can be shared through the eyes of award-winning filmmaker Lucy Jarvis. Set against the panoramic history of France, and hosted by Charles Boyer, The Louvre, regal palace and home to so many of the world's great gifts of art, becomes THE LOUVRE, a film acclaimed and winner of fourteen national and international awards, so rich in its story that even the Mona Lisa smiles.