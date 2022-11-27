A Good Home

Not Available

Jodie ran away from a loveless home two years ago, scraping by on her own in a dingy studio apartment. After she learns that her younger brother has been fighting people at school, Jodie must re-enter her past life to pull him from their mother's oppressive grasp before his situation gets even worse. After wading through and re-igniting past conflicts with a new perspective, and putting her brother in more danger than he was already - she must decide whether her brother is the one that needs saving after all.