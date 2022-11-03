A Gun in His Hand

A young man graduates from the police academy at the top of his class. He then teams up with some local thieves and uses his knowledge of police procedures to commit several warehouse robberies. The police are baffled at first. But when a police officer is murdered during one of the robberies, they start to gather the evidence they need to solve the crimes.
|Richard Gaines
|Police Inspector Dana
|Anthony Caruso
|Frankie (as Tony Caruso)
|Hugh Beaumont
|Police Academy Graduate (uncredited)
|William Challee
|Snorky (uncredited)
|Roger Moore
|Police Instructor (uncredited)
|Robert Emmett O'Connor
|Veteran Policeman McGuinnes (uncredited)
