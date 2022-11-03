1945

A Gun in His Hand

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 14th, 1945

Studio

Not Available

A young man graduates from the police academy at the top of his class. He then teams up with some local thieves and uses his knowledge of police procedures to commit several warehouse robberies. The police are baffled at first. But when a police officer is murdered during one of the robberies, they start to gather the evidence they need to solve the crimes.

Cast

Richard GainesPolice Inspector Dana
Anthony CarusoFrankie (as Tony Caruso)
Hugh BeaumontPolice Academy Graduate (uncredited)
William ChalleeSnorky (uncredited)
Roger MoorePolice Instructor (uncredited)
Robert Emmett O'ConnorVeteran Policeman McGuinnes (uncredited)

