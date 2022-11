Not Available

After killing former sheriff Matt Austin's wife and son for revenge, a quest begins. An escaped prisoner shows that he remembers who sent him to do time in jail so long ago. In a small town saloon Austin's mission to locate his family's murderer comes to an end. The pursuit was long and difficult. Upon discovering the killer a gunfight ensues, unfortunately in the crossfire an innocent bystander is shot and injured. Once again the murderer made a quick getaway.