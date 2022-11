Not Available

The hits of A-ha 1. Take on Me 2. Cry Wolf 3. Touchy! 4. You Are the One [Remix] 5. Manhattan Skyline 6. Blood That Moves the Body 7. There’s Never a Forever Thing 8. Early Morning 9. Hunting High And Low 10. I've Been Losing You 11. Crying in the Rain 12. I Call Your Name 13. Stay on These Roads 14. Sycamore Leaves 15. Train of Thought 16. Sun Always Shines on T.V.