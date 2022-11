Not Available

Everything is peace and quiet at the family Kemp's house in Sønderborg, but danger is lurking outside their doors. The war has just begun, and the young Valdemar Kemp goes away to fight for his mother country. The Danish soldiers put up a brave fight on the battlefield, but the German army is to strong. One after the other, Valdemar's friends are slaughtered, and his hopes of reuniting with his girlfriend and family slowly fade. (stumfilm.dk)