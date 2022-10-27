A Hitch In Time

Not Available

Two children, Paul (Michael McVey) and Fiona (Pheona McLellan), are late for school when they run past the local castle. Hearing someone calling for help inside, they ignore the "Danger!" sign outside and venture in, to be greeted with the sight of a computer and some kind of saucer-shaped equipment from where the cries are emanating. They lever open the top of it to reveal a middle aged man who clambers out, thanks them and announces himself as Adam Wagstaff (Patrick Troughton) an inventor who has created a time machine. The children are still late, so promise to return in the afternoon, but they haven't reckoned without the vindictiveness of the history teacher, Sniffy (Jeff Rawle)...