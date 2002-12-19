After his wife leaves him for another man, Jacques hires a housekeeper, Laura, to keep his Paris apartment in order. As he starts increasing her hours and spending more time with her on her days off, Jacques is torn between the pleasure of Laura's company, and the headache that such an intrusion brings to his new domain of singlehood.
|Brigitte Catillon
|Claire
|Jacques Frantz
|Ralph
|Émilie Dequenne
|Laura
|Catherine Breillat
|Constance
|Nathalie Boutefeu
|jeune fille au concert
|Xavier Maly
|assistant de Jacques
