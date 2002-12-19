2002

A Housekeeper

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 2002

Studio

Renn Productions

After his wife leaves him for another man, Jacques hires a housekeeper, Laura, to keep his Paris apartment in order. As he starts increasing her hours and spending more time with her on her days off, Jacques is torn between the pleasure of Laura's company, and the headache that such an intrusion brings to his new domain of singlehood.

Cast

Brigitte CatillonClaire
Jacques FrantzRalph
Émilie DequenneLaura
Catherine BreillatConstance
Nathalie Boutefeujeune fille au concert
Xavier Malyassistant de Jacques

