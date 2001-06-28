2001

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 2001

Studio

Amblin Entertainment

Eleven-year-old David is the first android with human feelings. He is adopted by the Swinton family to test his ability to function. Before they are done testing him though David goes off on his own following his wish to be a human. He is on an odyssey to understand the secret to his existence. A science fiction film from Steven Spielberg taken over from Stanley Kubrick.

Cast

Haley Joel OsmentDavid
Frances O'ConnorMonica Swinton
Sam RobardsHenry Swinton
Jake ThomasMartin Swinton
Jude LawGigolo Joe
William HurtProf. Hobby

View Full Cast >

Images