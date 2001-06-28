A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Eleven-year-old David is the first android with human feelings. He is adopted by the Swinton family to test his ability to function. Before they are done testing him though David goes off on his own following his wish to be a human. He is on an odyssey to understand the secret to his existence. A science fiction film from Steven Spielberg taken over from Stanley Kubrick.
|Haley Joel Osment
|David
|Frances O'Connor
|Monica Swinton
|Sam Robards
|Henry Swinton
|Jake Thomas
|Martin Swinton
|Jude Law
|Gigolo Joe
|William Hurt
|Prof. Hobby
